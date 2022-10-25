Stephen A. Virgin

Stephen A. Virgin

NEW HAMPTON — Stephen A. Virgin, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, just three days shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Steve was born on October 24, 1942, in Concord, to Arthur L. and Audrey (Hall) Virgin. He graduated from Concord High School in 1960 and then attended the University of New Hampshire where he graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in 1964. After graduating from UNH, Steve served in the United States Army for five years and was stationed in multiple places including South Korea and in Vietnam where he served as a Captain.

