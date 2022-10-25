NEW HAMPTON — Stephen A. Virgin, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, just three days shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Steve was born on October 24, 1942, in Concord, to Arthur L. and Audrey (Hall) Virgin. He graduated from Concord High School in 1960 and then attended the University of New Hampshire where he graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in 1964. After graduating from UNH, Steve served in the United States Army for five years and was stationed in multiple places including South Korea and in Vietnam where he served as a Captain.
Steve then began his career as a Civil Engineer, first with the State of New Hampshire Highway Department, the NH Fish & Game Department, and finally as an engineering consultant for Provan & Lorber in Contoocook, until his retirement. He was awarded Conservation Engineer of the year, 1984.
Steve enjoyed all outdoor activities. He loved to ski and was a great skier. He skied many mountains all over New Hampshire and Vermont. He also came to enjoy cross-country skiing as well, and a highlight was cross-country skiing at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. Steve loved his cars and motorcycles. He often enjoyed hitting the road on his bike or trike on his own, but also loved to travel alongside his biker friends when they went on longer trips. He enjoyed fishing but also going bird hunting with his two German Shorthaired Pointers Molly and Holly that they loved.
He enjoyed all kinds of music and was a wonderful piano player. His family loved listening to him play, especially on Christmas Eve. Over the years, Steve traveled to many states and destinations in the U.S., including many visits to one of his favorite places, Acadia National Park. His last big adventure was to the Grand Canyon, which he had always wanted to see. He had always loved ice cream and the last few years he also looked forward to having his daily evening chocolate.
Steve had a dry sense of humor, was very generous, punctual, compassionate and thoughtful to those who were handicapped, a survivor, and had faith and trust in God.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara (Thibault) Virgi; his sister, Judy Hardiman of York, Maine; five nieces and one nephew; his sister-in-law and her husband, Ellen and Roger Nash of Meredith; and many close friends and classmates.
For the past five years, Steve was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Barbara, with the help of and special thanks to the Veteran’s Association, Comfort Keepers, as well as the Hospice Program of the Granite VNA.
There will be a private burial at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Concord Boys & Girls Club, 55 Bradley St., Concord, NH 03301.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dupuis Funeral Home, Ashland, NH. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
