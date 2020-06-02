LACONIA — Spencer John Brody, MD passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Spencer was born in Laconia, New Hampshire on March 14, 1936. He was the son of Nathan Brody, MD and Rose (Kurinsky) Brody. Spencer grew up in Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School, Tufts College and Yale Medical School.
After retiring in 2004 Spencer graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Master’s degree in Public Health Policy Management. Throughout his professional career Spencer remained active as a Diplomate with the American Board of Pediatrics, American College of Forensic Examiners, and the National Board of Medical Examiners. Spencer practiced as a pediatrician at Lakes Region General Hospital and was well respected as an outstanding diagnostician. During that time he served on the Belknap County Medical Society, New Hampshire Medical Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (chapter President), From 1983 to 1989 Spencer was a member of the State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Maternal and Child Health Physician Advisory committee.
Spencer was a life-long member of Temple B’Nai Israel, and a Rotarian with 50 years membership never missing a weekly meeting. During his childhood he enjoyed being a boy scout. He earned his Eagle Scout award. Over the years he was committed to assisting and supporting others to do the same. From 1966-1968 Spencer served in the Unites States Air Force as Chief of Pediatrics, 328thUSAF Hospital, Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Grandview, Missouri.
Spencer is survived by his wife Carol. Together, they traveled throughout the country on their Harleys and enjoyed life to its fullest. Together they traveled to 24 countries and simply enjoyed just being together. He is survived by his brother Louis (Robin) Brody who is the individual that Spencer most admired; his sister Constance Roeder and children David Brody, Lynn Keltz, Jeffrey Brody, Joshua Brody, Terri Anstiss and MaryBeth Ducharme. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren.
For those who knew Spencer they were quick to realize his kindness, generosity and non-judgmental soul. His gentle soul will be missed by many. A very special thank you to the OFC gang Abe Dadian, Warren Clement, Tom Clairmont, Keith Hall, Charlie Stafford and George Tyler for the friendship, kindness, and support they shared with Spencer over the years and during his illness.
There will be no services per Spencer’s request.
For those who wish to make a contribution in his memory, Spencer suggested you consider the Boy Scouts of America or the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, Carol and Spencer Brody fund in memory of Spencer J. Brody, MD.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.