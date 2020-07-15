This obituary is for the Khounkhamtan and Bony family, mourning the loss of their son and brother who passed away much too young. The family is asking the readers to not only remember his beautiful spirit, but to remember to live life to the fullest because it's much too short.
A beloved son, grandson, brother, father, nephew, uncle, friend, Sounthone Udone Khounkhamtan left this world unexpectedly, at 27, on July 1, 2020. He was born in Laconia, NH, on November 23, 1992, to Penne and Udone Khounkhamtan. Sounthone grew up in New Hampton, NH, and graduated from Newfound Regional School District.
Sounthone was a loving, kind person. He was a comedian and always tried to make people laugh. He was committed to his friendships as he was a true friend. He loved adventure with friends and traveling with family. He enjoyed fishing, hanging out, and cooking inside and outside on the grill. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed. We will always remember his infectious, bright smile, and caring personality. When thinking and remembering Sounthone, celebrate the good memories you have of him.
He leaves behind his mother, Penne Tobin; father, Udone Khounkhamtan; step-father, Casidy Bony; his grandmother, Louise Tobin; aunt Lorraine and aunt Shannon; and uncle, Michael. He also leaves behind his son, Zaiden Khounkhamtan; brothers, Knukhone and Khamsone; sisters, Nylam, Chanton, Maliphon, Khonephet, Louney, Karissa, Savanna, and Zacarra; and many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, NH, on August 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a cookout at his mother's home at 358 Main Street, New Hampton, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to his son, Zaiden Khounkhamtan, who was born July 22, 2014, and all donations can be given to Penne Tobin.
