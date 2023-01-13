Sidney E. Daigneau, 92

LACONIA — Sidney “Sid” E. Daigneau, 92, of Parade Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Concord Hospital -Laconia.
Sid was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Franklin. He was the 12th of 13 children of the late Stacey Daigneau and Florence Sargent Daigneau (Calley). He was brought up in West Franklin.
Sid attended Franklin High School, Class of 1948. After finishing high school, he entered the U.S. Air Force and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. He served a six-month stint at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, Georgia followed by a one-year tour of duty on the island of Adak in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He worked many construction jobs after the military including painting bridges for the State of New Hampshire. He was then employed for 25 years by Arwood Corp. in Tilton, working as a certified industrial X-Ray interpreter. He semi-retired in 1985.
He was an avid golfer and played in senior leagues during his retirement. Sid was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Laconia and Ormond Beach, Florida. He purchased his first computer in 1996 and surfed the internet on a regular basis.
Sid was a home gardener and very much enjoyed family get-togethers and celebrations. He developed another hobby, adult coloring, which became a wonderful past time for him. He spent his last five months at Forestview Manor in Meredith. He was very happy there and loved the Forestview community.
Sid was predeceased by his first wife, Lorraine Turgeon Daigneau, in 1980, who passed at the age of 48 and his second wife, Theodora Lund Daigneau, who passed in 2016. He often remarked how much he had loved both Lorraine and Theodora. He was also predeceased by 13 sisters and brothers, and a stepsister, Beverly Calley.
He leaves his two sons, Donald of Laconia and Peter of Amherst, their spouses Dawn and Ann; a stepson, Tom Lund of Concord; and grandchildren, Meghan of Laconia, Kayla of Lynn, Massachusetts, Stephen of Pembroke, Madeleine of Utica, New York, and Jill of Amherst. In addition, he leaves behind one great-grandchild, Isla of Laconia.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at noon at Franklin Congregational Church, 25 S. Main St., Franklin, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lawndale Avenue, Franklin, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Congregational Church, 25 S. Main St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
