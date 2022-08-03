Shirley A. Hooker, 89

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Shirley Asenath Hooker, 89, passed away on May 4, 2015, in Winston-Salem, NC, following a sudden illness.

Shirley was born August 3, 1925 in Goffstown, NH, the fifth of seven children born to Luther D. and Alice M. Colburn of New Boston, NH. Shirley grew up on a small dairy farm and attended school in New Boston, skipping two grades to graduate as Salutatorian at age 16. After graduating from Keene Teachers’ College in Keene, NH, she moved to Laconia, NH, to accept a teaching position at Gilford Avenue Elementary School. There she met and married Leonard B. Hooker on February 22, 1947. Shirley left teaching to raise five children, then returned to teaching.

