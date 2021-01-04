BELMONT — Sherman 'Sherm' R. Gammon, 90, of Church Street, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Lakes Region Hospital, Laconia.
Sherman was born on February 19, 1930, in New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Clifford and Lena (Demont) Gammon.
Sherm was known best for his love of music, if he wasn’t preforming he was dancing to other performers. He played piano and guitar, self-taught, playing only by ear. Starting in his mid-teens he performed at dances in New Brunswick. He would play the piano and with a neck holder, and play the harmonica simultaneously. He later joined a quartet, Sherm had an ear that allowed him to harmonize with the best. Sherman and Lillian moved to New Hampshire in the mid 1950s.
Another performer from New Brunswick, Addison Milton, then followed Sherm to NH which was the beginning of a band known as The Gamilton Brothers and the White Mountain Drifters. They were the staff/house band at the Circle 9 Ranch in Epsom NH. This was an opportunity that allowed them to perform with guests like Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck, and several artists from Hee Haw to name a few. The band later traveled NH and ME with a weekly show at the Tilton Inn for several years in the 1960s. The band recorded “Cinderella” on a single, Sherm was proud to share its popularity by numerous requests on WPOR. Later the band members changed to form a new band called The Gamilton Brothers and the Country Notes. They too worked many establishments in various NH locations as well as York, Sanford and Portland Maine.
In the 1970s they made their way to Nashville with their most noted appearance at the Hugh X Lewis Club on Music Row. After the band split Sherm played with other talented performers singing harmony and playing keyboard. He often shared with others how much he missed performing, it truly was his passion. Even at 90 he would shine when the opportunity arose to sing with Jackie Lee and Carroll Brown.
Sherm was known to entertain not just musically, but he loved to surprise people when he would put on a pair of tap shoes, cooked a gourmet meal, or told jokes for hours.
He loved cars, he would drive up with a new one quite often. Some might say he traded cars as often as most would fill the gas tank.
As many have said, he was a gentleman, he opened the door for you, pulled out your chair and always dressed well no matter the occasion.
Sherman is survived by a son, Gregory Gammon of Nashua, N;, a daughter, Tammy Cote of Gilford, NH; four grandchildren, Jessica MacKay (Michael), Craig Cote (Jaime), Chad Cote (Melissa), and Danielle Cote (Nabeel); three sisters, Eva McCloud, Kathleen Rogers Price and Debbie Carter (Brian); along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Sherman was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Rawline) Gammon, a son, Kevin Gammon; son-in-law, Derek Cote; two brothers, Sterling and Stewart; and two sisters, Phyllis and Ella.
To respect the safety of all, there will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
