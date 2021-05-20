Sharon MacQuarrie

LACONIA — On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Sharon "Lee" MacQuarrie, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by family.
Lee spent her entire career serving others. For 40 years, she was in the service industry putting her special touches on banquets, weddings and catering events all over New England. She also spent the last several decades owning her own cleaning business. She took pride in her work, loved meeting new people and made everyone she came in contact with feel special; to Lee, everyone was family. She had amazing strength, a positive attitude, the most infectious energy, and the ability to make anyone’s bad day just a little better. Lee loved cooking, crafting, playing games, entertaining, hiking, snowshoeing, golfing with friends and skiing! Lee is known for her incessant desire to always be “making memories.”
Lee is survived by her children, Charlotte Rodriguez and Michael MacQuarrie, and their spouses Luis and Danielle; three step-daughters, Tammy Emond and her husband David, Donna Abrams and her husband Ross, and Brenda Anderson and her husband Vincent; along with her beloved grandchildren, Breeana Martino, Brayden MacQuarrie and Avery MacQuarrie; and her equally beloved step-grandchildren, Christopher Keen, Kelli Bailey, Sommer Pratte, Tyler Emond and Lauren Hobbs; and her seven step-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her partner, Richard Skip Sanborn; her siblings, Michael Millette and his wife Nancy, Linda Joyal,and her partner Peter Facteau, Ernie Millette and his wife Dianne, John Millette and Donna Bridgman and her husband William; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and hundreds of friends who loved her dearly.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert MacQuarrie; her parents, Elwin and Elaine Millette; and her sister, Susan Renee Jesseman.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Lee’s honor at the Laconia Elks Club, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Laconia, on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. for all those that wish to join in remembering this amazing woman.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
