LACONIA — Sharlene April DeMeule, 56, of Highland St., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Sharlene was born on April 19, 1964, in New Iberia, LA, and raised in Lawrence, MA.
Sharlene worked as a Unit Coordinator for Genesis Laconia Center for the past 20 plus years. She was so proud of her work; she was a nurse at heart. She was a few months away from receiving her RN. Sharlene adored her residents. They were everything to her — if they had nowhere to go on Thanksgiving, she'd bring them to her home and spend the holiday with them, opening her arms and home.
Sharlene loved her family more than anything. Every weekend she and her husband would go on their adventures to thrift shops and estate sales. They were known as "Regulars" at local estate sales. She owned her own Ebay store. She loved the Boston Red Sox, gardening, birds and yard sales.
Sharlene is survived by her loving husband, Wayne DeMeule of Laconia; their daughter, Brianna Wood of Laconia; her sons, Carmelo Messina of Johnston, RI, Stephen Messina and his wife Shannon of Mystic, CT, and her stepson, Robert DeMeule of Laconia; her brother William F. Healy III and his wife Jennifer of Methuen, MA; her sisters, Kathleen Drew of Hampstead, Jacqueline Geoffroy of Pelham, Geraldine Healy-Hackler of Boscawen, Mary Brady of Lawrence, MA, Anne Patten of Laconia and Amy Healy of Belmont; her grandson, Nolan Messina of Mystic, CT; 17 nieces and nephews, and several grand-nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Louie. Sharlene is predeceased by her father William F. Healy Jr. and her mothers, Geraldine Grenier Healy and Annabel Carey Healy.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Following Calling Hours, a Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, 143 Court St, Laconia, NH, 03246, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Laconia Rehabilitation Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
