LACONIA — Sarah Jean Hatcher passed on June 7 at her apartment on Church Street in Laconia. She is now in heaven with her parents, siblings, and her granddaughter Alexis.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (39) and Suzanne (43); her grandchildren, Michael (11), Austin (17), Jasmine (18), Joseph (20), Chase (21), and Kylee (25).
Originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, she moved to the Lakes Region in 2018 to be with family. She was a kind and caring woman who loved everyone in her life and had a special love for horses. She will be dearly missed by family and friends alike and not forgotten until they meet again.
There will be closed services for family only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.