LACONIA — Sandra J. Laliberte, 76, a longtime resident of Laconia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She passed with her family by her side at the St. Francis Home after a period of declining health. Sandra was born on November 13, 1944 in White River Junction, VT, the daughter of Roland and Beverly A. (McLellan) Chamberlain.
Sandra worked as a caregiver and Nurse’s Aide, employed with the St. Francis Home and several other health care facilities throughout the Lakes Region of NH.
She and her husband attended the Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church.
Sandra had many enjoyments in her life, but none more than her love for her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cookouts, shopping, and loved the ocean, especially trips to Hampton Beach. Sandra enjoyed talking with friends and family over the phone and was known for offering a sympathetic ear and motherly advice. She had a love for dogs and over the past few years found comfort from her dog Max.
Her family includes her husband of almost 58 years, John Andrew Laliberte of Laconia; her daughter, Kathy Laliberte of West Franklin; and her three sons, Jeffrey Laliberte and his wife Roberta of Hill, Andrew Laliberte and his wife Pam of Salisbury and Randy Laliberte of Tupelo, MS.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan Laliberte, and his son Odin, Katelyn Laliberte, Samantha Laliberte and her son Grayson, Stephanie Laliberte, Andrew Laliberte and her step-grandson, John Malone.
According to Sandra's wishes, there will no calling hours held. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donations in memory of Sandra, may be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Laconia, NH.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
