With sadness, we announce the passing of Sandra A. MacDonald Greenwood on Dec. 4, at age 83; a loving wife and mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Sandra, better known as Sandy, was born at home in Plymouth on Sept. 11, 1939, the daughter of Alan P. MacDonald and Arline Kimball MacDonald. She attended local schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. Sandy attended Notre Dame School of Nursing and graduated in June of 1960. Sandy spent her career as a nurse giving back to others and was employed at Speare Hospital, New Hampshire Hospital Secure Psychiatric Unit, Glencliff Home for the Elderly and as a home health nurse in Vermont. Sandy had a love of reading and was known for her quick-witted humor, fierce determination, and generous spirit.
Sandy is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Greenwood; her sisters, Susan Soldren, and Karen Stewart; and her brothers, John MacDonald and Peter MacDonald.
Sandy is survived by her brothers, Kim N. MacDonald of Campton and Donald MacDonald of Thornton; sons, Tony Vachon of Ashland, Michael Vachon of Ashland, Timothy Vachon (Laurie) of Plymouth and Stephen Vachon (Christy) of Bridgewater; daughter, Susan Degrace (James) of Holderness; stepchildren, Lisa (Patricia) Greenwood of Island Pond, Vermont, Sherry Hill of Hillsboro and Robert Greenwood (Kim) of Springfield, Vermont; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to First Star Tonight, 75 Main St., Suite 4, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Calling hours will be held at Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave. in Ashland on Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. facilitated by Reverend Cynthia Petrie. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland. For more information, visit Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
