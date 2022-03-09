Sally 'Sam' Jean Munson, 64

February 2, 1958 – February 26, 2022
A Daughter, Sister, Mom! (NOT Mother), and Nana. But always a friend first!
LACONIA — Sally J. Munson, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her residence in Laconia. She was born February 2, 1958 to Donald and Anna (June) Munson of what was once Maple Shade Farm in Kensington, CT. Though not another son they had hoped for, she was still given the nickname “Sam.” And having been born on a Sunday, she never failed to remind others (especially her siblings) how “full of grace” that made her. She also insisted to always be called Mom, and never Mother (having to hate the formality of it). Us kids learning early to never get a greeting card saying “Mother” or at least crossing it out to say “Mom” or else we would get that “Mom glare.”
A 1976 graduate of Berlin High in Connecticut, Sally then went on to pursue her passion of gardening and flowers, graduating in 1977 from Rittners School of Floral Design. Her green thumb brought her much joy, giving purpose to every plant, every flower, and every petal. Farming, 4-H, cooking, day trips at the beach, chatting up a stranger were all just a way of life for her and wouldn’t choose to have it any other way. She respectfully passed on similar interests with all her children and always had an open door with extra seats at the dinner table. Always emphasizing it’s the little things in life that matter most.
Sally is survived by her three children, Christopher G. Choinski of Connecticut, Melissa J. Choinski of Massachusetts, and MayBeth R. Mann and her husband of New Hampshire; her two grandchildren, Luna and Logan, who filled her heart with a new life and love; her brother Alan Munson of New York; and two sisters, Carol Stribula of Virginia and Joy Gay of Massachusetts; along with many niece and nephews; and always seeing her 4-legged grandpets as family.
Now at peace, Sally is growing the garden of her dreams in the sky, and asked to think of her every time it rains as she’s “just watering the flowers.” Grow through what you go through!
A special thank you to all the friends Sally met along her paths and to all the healthcare providers allowing her to have more time with us in our arms, though she will forever be in our hearts.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date (details to follow) at Erickson Hansen Funeral Home in New Britain, CT.
In lieu of flowers, family has asked that donations be made in memory of Sally with the Connecticut Farmland Trust, to help preserve working lands for future generations — Ctfarmland.org.
