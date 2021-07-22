CAMPTON — Sally B. Peters, 72 of Campton died suddenly at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, on July 11, 2021. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 21, 1948; the daughter of Peter M. and Ann [Dixon] Benson.
Sally was schooled in Boston she attended the Park School and was a graduate of Rollins college in Florida. She was employed for many years by Eastern Airlines.
She was a longtime resident of Campton. Sally enjoyed her cats and reading. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary McKinnon.
Sally is survived by her husband Edward Peters, her son Michael Peters, and her daughter Ann Summers.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. in Blair Cemetery, Blair Road, Campton, New Hampshire.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the Funeral Arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
