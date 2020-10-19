MANCHESTER — Ryan C. MacKissock, 44, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
Ryan was born in Laconia, NH, on March 21, 1976, to Michele (Dagenais) Sedgley and the late Charles R. MacKissock. Ryan attended Laconia schools and received a Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of New Hampshire and a Masters in Finance and Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. Prior to his passing, he was enrolled in a Computer Science program at George Mason University.
He spent the majority of his career working for the Department of Defense in Manchester, NH, from where he retired in 2014. Ryan enjoyed fishing, watching sports, spending time with family, friends, and his beloved dog, Mason.
Due to COVID, Ryan and Rene Clement were unable to be joined in marriage last spring. Ryan’s last wish was to make the commitment of marriage with Rene, and they were able to fulfill this wish on September 22, 2020, at his hospital bedside. It gave him great joy to have created this special family bond with Renee and her daughter Maddy.
Ryan was a fortunate recipient of three organ donations over the course of his life, the last of which was donated by Rene. Ryan was able to live a life of purpose due to the gifts of life he received from those who were willing to make an amazing sacrifice. Ryan was cared for by many amazing nurses and physicians over the years. The family would like to especially thank Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD, Ph.D. of Cleveland Clinic, and Corey Siegel, MD of Dartmouth Medical Center, for the many years of compassionate care and dedication to Ryan.
In addition to his father, Ryan was predeceased by his wife, Tina MacKissock; stepfather, Robert Sedgley; grandparents, Leo and Rita Dagenais and William Zagreski.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Rene Clement, and her daughter, Maddy; mother Michele Sedgley; grandmother Lorraine Zagreski; parents-in-law, Tadeusz and Zofia Nowak; brothers, Erik, Aaron and Robert (Alexandra); along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Although Ryan was dealt with many health challenges throughout his life, he faced each obstacle with grace, tenacity, and a fight to live.
A funeral celebrating Ryan’s life will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia, NH, on Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For those who are unable to attend, Ryan’s funeral will be available via live stream on the St. Andre Bessette Parish website. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Ryan’s memory to the Transplant House of Cleveland at www.transplanthouseofcleveland.org.
