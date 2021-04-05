GILFORD — Ruth Mary Breton, 84, of Breton Road, died peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL, surrounded by family members, finally succumbing to Pulmonary Fibrosis while they were vacationing on Siesta Key.
Ruth was born October 4, 1936 in Laconia, NH, to Arthur and Kilda (Turcottee) Sewell. She attended Sacred Heart School and Laconia High School, where she graduated in 1955. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Gerard “Jerry” Breton, which continued an incredible love story that lasted another 65 years. She was a life-long parishioner at St. Andre Bessette Church.
Ruth worked many years in the family business, AW Sewell's, on Main Street in Laconia. In 1985, she, her husband, and their three sons started “Jerry Breton and Sons Construction.” After retirement, she and Jerry wintered in Cape Coral, FL, up until 2018.
Among her favorite interests, family functions and gatherings topped the list for Ruth. She also enjoyed traveling; the most memorable was a cross-country RV trip to Alaska.
As devout Patriots fans, Ruth and her family were always a group to watch the games with. She was an avid bocce and award-winning shuffle-board player. She loved board games and was very competitive. In earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, tennis and gardening.
In addition to Jerry, Ruth is survived by three children, a daughter, Katherine McLellan of Laconia and her partner Charles McKenna; and two sons, Gary Breton and his wife Terry Breton of Gilford, and Daniel Breton and his wife Mary Breton, with whom Ruth and Jerry resided with at the Breton Homestead in Gilford; as well as 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by a son, Mark Breton; her parents; two sisters, Priscilla Smith and Grace Lewis; and a brother, Peter Sewell.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Walk-through Calling Hours will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Ruth’s name be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.