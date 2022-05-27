Ruth E. Hirtle passed away at Peabody Home in Franklin, on April 29, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Elmer E. and Ethel M. (Winch) Erickson. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Robert and Alan. She graduated from Watertown (MA) high school and Childrens Hospital School of Nursing.
Ruth was survived for almost a year by Bertram "Bert" Hirtle, her husband of 73 years; and is survived by their daughter, Pamela (Roger) Griffith; sons Parker (Wanda) Hirtle and Peter Hirtle; six grandsons; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a talented seamstress and loved being outdoors, traveling and hiking with Bert and their children.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norwegian Elkhound Rescue/Referral of New England, Inc., 31 Peck Street, Rehoboth, MA 02760.
A celebration of life for Ruth and Bert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 6 at the Bristol United Church of Christ.
