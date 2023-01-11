Russell C. McGowan, 73
MEREDITH — Russell Calvin McGowan, 73, of Meredith, died Dec. 23, 2022, at Concord hospital, Laconia.
Born in Portland, Maine, on Feb.13, 1949, he was the son of Robert and Rowena (Brown) McGowan.
Russell grew up in the Portland area and attended Portland schools. He has been a resident of Meredith for many years.
At an early age, Russell worked on the Docks of Portland, before joining the U.S. Marines. He served in the 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division.
Russell worked for many years at Lewis and Saunders, in Laconia, as a machinist and a foreman.
Russell was a member of the U.S. Marines Corps League, and the Grigg Wyatt American Legion post #33, in Meredith.
Russell was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Irene (Small) McGowan, who died in March of 2011.
Russell is survived by a brother, Randy McGowan of Warren, Maine; a sister, Kathy Athearn of Saco, Maine; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his fiancé, Mary B. (Curtis) Turner of Meredith.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith on Thursday, May 4, at 11 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the McGowan family. To leave a condolence, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
What activities are you missing out on — or getting to enjoy longer — due to the late start to winter? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.