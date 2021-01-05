SANDWICH — Rosemary was a loving wife and dear friend who died after a short illness on December 28, 2020, at her home in Sandwich, NH. She was born on May 2, 1960, to Richard and Louise (Talbot) Mayberry in Killarney, Ireland.
Rosemary was well-known in New Hampshire for her work as President and CEO of Catch Neighborhood Housing, a non-profit charity based in Concord, NH. She was passionate about spreading community value, giving back, and the importance of friends.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Jonathon; her stepson, Myles and his children Max and Aria, Aunt Mary, her many cousins, and close friends. The family is asking for privacy at this time.
Instead of flowers or gifts, her family asks that contributions be made to the non-profit organization CATCH Community Housing, Concord, NH.
A memorial service is planned for the Summer of 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.