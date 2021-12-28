LACONIA — Rose A. Lapointe, 103, died early Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Laconia, NH.
Rose was born August 30, 1918 in Albert Mines, Quebec, to the late Henry and Eva (St. Louis) Prince.
She married her loving husband Joseph Lapointe in 1947.
Rose is survived by her two sons, Peter Lapointe and his wife Malou, and David Lapointe and his wife Diane, all of Laconia; two grandchildren, Sarah DeCormier of Laconia, and Jonathan Lapointe of Henniker; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was predeceased by her infant daughter, Sandra Jean Lapointe; her sisters, Marie Carignan, Flora Watts, and Florence Croteau; and her brothers, Paul, Charles, Ernest and Robert Prince.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be in the Spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
