BELMONT — Ronald “Ron” H. Deuso, 74, a former longtime resident of Bristol, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was born in Morrisville, Vermont, on March 8, 1948, the son of Howard and Leah (Pronto) Deuso.
Ron worked for Grevior’s Furniture in Franklin for several years and then Bob’s Furniture in Manchester, where he retired from in 2017. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his favorite local teams including the Bruins and Red Sox and was an avid New York Giants fan. He also liked playing golf, which he was able to take a trip each year with his son to North Carolina, listening to classic rock and watching "MASH." His greatest love though was spending time with his family. He was a former active member of the VFW Post 7779 in Hyde Park, Vermont.
Ron was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Jodie L. LaMare; and his sister, Evelyn Doyon and her husband Marcel.
His family includes his wife of 36 years, Connie L. (Taft) Deuso of Belmont; his four daughters, Tina A. Teale and her husband Malcolm of Hyde Park, Vermont, Raemarie A. Pecor of Wolcott, Vermont, Nicole L. Deuso of Barre, Vermont, and Danielle N. Carroll (Deuso) and her husband Corey of Gilford; his son, Howard A. Deuso and his wife Charlene of Bristol. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, four great-grandsons; his two brothers, Richard “Dick” Deuso and his wife Louise of Stow, Vermont and Larry Deuso and his wife Melania of Barre, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Ron’s wishes there will not be any calling hours or funeral service held at this time. A celebration of his life and burial in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, will be held in the spring.
The family would like to send a special thank you out to the Lakes Region VNA, the Concord Hospital PACU and the Belmont and Bristol Fire and Rescue for everything they did for Ron.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.