CENTER HARBOR — Roland L. White, 90, of Center Harbor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 30. Born in Lake Placid, New York, on Aug. 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Willis A. and Lila E. (LaBombard) White.
Upon graduating from Lake Placid High School, he joined the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. Following honorable discharge in 1955, he met and married Alta Supernaw on Sept. 15, 1956, in Peru, New York. Together they started their family of six children in Lake Placid, New York. Roland’s career as a golf course superintendent began at the Lake Placid Club Golf Course. He was also a golf course consultant for several golf courses in the area. He accepted a position in December of 1975 with the Bald Peak Colony Club in Melvin Village, relocating his family in the spring of 1976 to the Lakes Region. He retired from his position as golf course superintendent in the summer of 2000. In addition to his golf course career, Roland and Alta owned and operated the Melvin Village General Store from 1994 to 2001.
Roland is survived by his loving wife Alta White; six children: Kathy Elliott of Laconia, Carol and Gary Manley of Keene, New York, Ronald and Barbara White of Alton Bay, Deanna White of Stratham, Karen and Roy Sheasby of Keene, New York, and Nanette and Jack Carpenter-Brooks of Lawrence, Massachusetts; 15 grandchildren: Kristen Elliott, Jessica and Keith Wilkins, Heather and Joseph Difederico, Erin and Grant Brassard, Zaccarie and Danielle White, Nichole and Aji Brightman, Jeremiah Sira, Meaghan Bailey, Jennifer Lawrence, Brett and Brittany Anne Guerin, Brittany Guerin, Kara Carpenter, Ashley Young, Jillian Carpenter, and Joshua Carpenter; 20 great grandchildren: Mikah Wilkins, Coleton, MaKenna and Evan Difederico, Logan and Samuel Estes, Christopher and Logan White, Elysa, Paisley, Peter and Allison Sira, Ryleigh and Camden Guyette, Emerson Sayers, Avery and Alayna Guerin, and Payton, Bryson and Logan Young. Roland is also survived by his sister Jeannette Corson of Saranac Lake, New York, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime great friend and loyal work companion Ernest Marvin of Tuftonboro, and formerly Lake Placid, New York.
In addition to his parents, Roland was predeceased by brother Charles White and his wife Hilda White; sister Theresa Quinn, her husband Richard Quinn and nephew Michael Quinn; brother-in-law Manley John Corson; and infant grandson Christopher Lawrence White.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, on Wednesday Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Powerhouse Lane, Lake Placid, New York, on Thursday Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
