CENTER HARBOR — Roland L. White, 90, of Center Harbor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 30. Born in Lake Placid, New York, on Aug. 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Willis A. and Lila E. (LaBombard) White.

Upon graduating from Lake Placid High School, he joined the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. Following honorable discharge in 1955, he met and married Alta Supernaw on Sept. 15, 1956, in Peru, New York. Together they started their family of six children in Lake Placid, New York. Roland’s career as a golf course superintendent began at the Lake Placid Club Golf Course. He was also a golf course consultant for several golf courses in the area. He accepted a position in December of 1975 with the Bald Peak Colony Club in Melvin Village, relocating his family in the spring of 1976 to the Lakes Region. He retired from his position as golf course superintendent in the summer of 2000. In addition to his golf course career, Roland and Alta owned and operated the Melvin Village General Store from 1994 to 2001.

