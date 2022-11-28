Robert “Bob” Stephen Dawes, 77, succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 10, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.

Bob was the eldest child born to the late Robert E. and Barbara F. Stevens Dawes in the Verdun borough of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As a child Bob, his parents and brothers Phillip and Lorne immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, now Winnisquam Regional, and attended New England College in Henniker for two years before joining the workforce.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.