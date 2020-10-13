METHUEN, Mass. — Robert Sarsfield "Bob" Boutin, 95, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Bear Mountain in Andover. He was born on March 13, 1925, to the late Frank Boutin and Phoebe Maloney in Lawrence. After attending Lawrence High School and graduating with the class of 1943, Bob enlisted in the Unites States Navy. He served in both World War II and Korea, where he earned numerous medals for his service. After his military service, Bob went on to attend and graduate from Macintosh Business School. In 1947, he married the love of his life Therese, whom he spent 67 great years with. Bob worked for many years at John L. McAdams and Kenneth P. Thompson as a sales associate.
Robert had many joys in life. He loved to play Bocce at the Sons of Italy and Shuffleboard at the Senior Center. Bob also loved the well-known Merrimack Valley game of 45s. He also enjoyed listening to Big Band music and meeting friends at local restaurants.
In addition to being predeceased by his wife and parents, Bob is survived by his sons, Neal S. Boutin of Weirs Beach, N.H., and Punta Gorda, Fla., Joseph R. Boutin of Methuen, James M. Boutin of Salisbury and John F. Boutin and his wife Susan of Hampstead, N.H. He is also survived by three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Bob is also predeceased by his brother, Frank S. Boutin; and his sister, Rita Boehm.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Interment will be privately held. Due to the current global pandemic, facial coverings and the practice of social distancing are required to attend the calling hours and graveside services.
If you would like to leave an online condolence, please do so by visiting www.pollardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Sons of Italy Lodge, 459 Merrimack St., Methuen, MA 01844.
The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boutin family.
