LACONIA — Robert “Bob” Nolan, 98, of Ledges Drive, died on Wednesday, 31, 2021, at the Taylor Community.
Bob was born on June 24, 1922 in Harrisville, NY, the son of Edward J. Nolan Sr., and Edna (Chevrier) Nolan. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Bob was the Director of Public Relations for the International Management Accounting Association for many years.
Bob was an avid skier. He loved taking family trips to ski the Alps and other parts of Europe.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Sutton and her husband, Donald and Julie Stroud and her husband, Craig; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Timmy (McQuade) Nolan; his brother, Edward Nolan Jr.; and his sisters, Virginia Wood and June Oliver.
Services will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Taylor Community Activities Fund, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
