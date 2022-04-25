HOLDERNESS — Robert Merrill, 77, of Holderness, passed on April 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Robert was born July 4, 1944 in Holderness, the son of James H. and Gladys (Whittemore) Merrill Sr. and grew up on Mt. Prospect Road. He recently just moved back to Mt. Prospect Road on the same piece of land where he grew up.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria (McCormack) Merrill; sons, Glenn of Plymouth and Tim and wife Sue of New Hampton; three granddaughters, Tasha, Kacey and Sarah; a great-grandson and great-granddaughter; his brothers, Edward, Allen, John, and sister Eleanor “Sis”; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, James H. Merrill Jr.; and his sister, Betty Havlock.
Robert was a builder by trade known to many as “Bob the Builder.” He built and remolded many houses along with his brother Allen. Robert often said that he and Allen had worked a hundred years together. He was also a restaurateur.
His passion for 50s stainless steel diners lead him to purchasing two diners and having them moved to New Hampshire. Together he and his wife set them up and operated them together. The first was Glory Jean’s Diner in Rumney. A few years later they did it all over again, purchased a diner in New York and moved it to New Hampton, and opened as Bobby’s Girl Diner.
Cruise nights at the diners were a hobby he enjoyed. Because of his passion for classic cars, he sometimes entered his own for others to enjoy as much as he did.
Sundays were special to him when watching NASCAR with his granddaughters, and spending time with them — they were the light of his life.
For the past 20 years he did not miss the snow and cold while vacationing in Florida during winter months, RVing.
At his request there will be no services.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.