Robert Levoy II, 63

TITUSVILLE, Florida — Robert "Bob" Levoy II, 63, died Thursday, October 16, 2022, at his home in Titusville, Florida, with his devoted wife Bonnie by his side.
Bob was born in Laconia on June 26, 1959, the son of Robert and Claire (Laverture) Levoy.
He attended Gilford Schools and graduated with the class of 1977. A lifelong athlete, he hiked, biked, and ran all over the state of New Hampshire. He ran 5k races all over the state, the Mt. Washington Road Race, the Boston Marathon, triathlons, and mountain bike races. He ran with Club Northeast.
Bob worked as hard as he played. He entered the real estate field, buying and selling houses. The apartment building on Summer Street, provided housing for members of the family at one time or another. Bob valued his family, hosting many family get-togethers and cookouts. The last few years of his life were spent in Florida, where he met and married Bonnie.
Bob leaves his wife Bonnie Hall of Titusville, Florida; his sister, Donna Sanborn and her partner Andrew Richter of Alexandria; his brother, Scott Pelchat and his wife Sarah; two nephews, Benjamin Sanborn and Joshua Sanborn; his niece, Jennifer Levoy, of Essex Junction, Vermont; two great-nephews, Christian and Aaron Sanborn of Belmont; and his ex-wife Faith, of Belmont. In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his sister Debbie.
Bob’s body was donated to science.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
