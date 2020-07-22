LACONIA — Robert “Bob” King, 90, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
Bob was born on June 7, 1930, in Southbridge, MA, the son of Norman and Alice (Blute) King.
Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force. He also worked for Aavid Engineer and All Metals Recycling.
Bob was an avid sports fan; he loved the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Laconia High School Football. He was a longtime member of the Laconia Elks Lodge as well as the American Legion. Bob could always be found drinking Budweiser and eating Cheese-It’s. He was a good man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine (Wright) King; his daughters, Debra Bird and her husband, Joe, Brenda King and her significant other, Barry Colbert, Tracey Duggan and her husband, Bill, and Stacey Converse; his grandchildren, Steven and significant other, Sue, Jamie and his wife, Jesse, Ryan Laramie and his wife, Jenn, Michael Colbert and his wife Kate, his grandson, Matthew King and his significant other, Zoey, who was like a son to Bob, thought of Gramp as a "Hero", Emily Drouin and her significant other, Bradley, Nicholas Converse and his significant other, Ally, Caitlyn Converse and her significant other, Seth, Brian Duggan, and Chris Duggan; his great-grandchildren, Bailee, Chace, Jenna, Beckham, and Harper; his brother, Donald King; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, William King; and nephews, Kevin King, Billy-Jo King, and Brian King.
A private service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial donations in Bob’s name be made to Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
