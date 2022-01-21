Robert J. Sherman 'Sherm', 72

GILFORD — Robert J. Sherman, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 with his wife by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Sherm was born in Cambridge, MA, and grew up in Lexington, MA. He was the son of Paul Sherman and Mary Eleanor (Mullaney) Sherman. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Gail (Sherman) Owens; and brother Paul Sherman, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine; brother-in-law, Ralph Leo; sister-in-law, Marie Lee and her husband John; brother-in-law, David Owens; nieces, nephews and cousins from Maine.
Summer vacations were always spent on Lake Winnipesaukee, and wintertime brought him to the mountains skiing. His boyhood dream of living in the Lakes Region was fulfilled in 2003, when he and his wife moved to Laconia. He enjoyed all that the area had to offer, particularly boating and snowmobiling. His black lab, Luke, was his buddy; they could often be seen riding together on the local snowmobile trails or cruising The Big Lake.
His natural ability to fix just about anything guided his career path to computer hardware, working for the Digital Equipment Corporation for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed many days socializing with his buddies at the Laconia Lodge. He was a friend to all who knew him, always glad to lend a helping hand.
Sherm spent the last four years of his life at the Peabody Home in Franklin, NH. His wife Elaine would like to thank the staff for the outstanding care and love they provided to Sherm. Donations can be made to the Peabody Home “New Bus Fund” in his memory, at 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
A celebration of Sherm’s life will be held in the spring.
