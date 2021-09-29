PLYMOUTH — Robert J Hueber, 63, of Plymouth, passed away on the 27th of September with his family by his side after a courageous battle to cancer.
Robert was born in Laconia on February 19th, 1958, to the late Raymond J. and Simone M. (Lahaie) Hueber. After obtaining his GED, Bob joined the Coast Guard at a young age. There he was an engine mechanic, patrolled Old Orchard Beach along with learning the trade of becoming a firefighter on Governors Island in New York. His favorite assignment was when he tended the secluded Seguin lighthouse off Popham beach Maine for two years. He took much pride in being a part of the US military.
After his years of service, Bob moved around and learned a lot of trades. He moved to Florida where he lived for a few years before moving to Warren NH. He lived in Warren for over 20 years and was an active volunteer member of the town fire department for many years. He also worked for the town of Warren as the Road agent for a few years. Robert was a member of the Rumney legion and volunteered his duties to the local racetrack which is where he met the love of his life. Before his illness, he worked for K & R portable restrooms for over 12 years.
After marrying, Robert and his wife moved to Plymouth with their two beautiful children who he loved unconditionally. He was the best husband and father anyone could ask for. Bob was jack of all trades and could fix anything or build anything. He loved his family, friends, critters, the Red Sox, and the Patriots. He would also tell you that he is a PROUD AMERICAN.
Besides his parents, Robert is predeceased by his sister Marcella Clark and his two brothers Raymond and Albert Hueber.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife Danielle Hueber (Lyon) and their children, Emma (11) and Dawson (7) all of Plymouth. Along with his two older sons, Raymond Mckim and Jedediah Hueber; his two sisters, Claire, and Yvette of Florida; in-laws, Stuart and Marie Lyon of Rumney; sister- and brother-in-laws, Tom and Heidi Walshaw of Rumney and Eric and Becky Jensen of Bristol; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 8 at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon, Plymouth, NH from 2 – 3:30 p.m. with a remembrance of Robert’s Life starting at 3:30. Then, a Celebration of Life back at the Family Home in Rumney.
