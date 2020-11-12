NORTHFIELD — Robert J. Fleury, 68, of Northfield, died at Concord Hospital on November 10th, 2020. He was born in Franklin, the son of Joseph and Rita (Rainville) Fleury. Robert was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School.
He was employed as a landscaper for many years working for various places including Gold Star Nursery where he developed a passion for gardening. He was also an avid coin collector and could frequently be found reading through collectable books.
Family members include his four sons, Michael R. Fleury of Laconia, Matthew D. Fleury and Mitchell S. Fleury, both of Hooksett and Maceson E. Fleury of Franklin; two daughters-in-law, Melissa Roy of Laconia and Kelsey(Jackson) Fleury of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Makayla, Jaylynn, Anthony, Tyler, Ryan, Nathan, Patrick, Nicholas and Jaxson; two sisters, Mary A. Fleury of Northfield and Anita L. Comcheck of South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Robert Comcheck of South Carolina; and two nephews, Andrew and Jason Comcheck, both of South Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross cemetery in Franklin on November 17th at 10 a.m. Donations in memory of Mr. Fleury may be made to www.uucfranklin-nh.org. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home of Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
