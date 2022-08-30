MEREDITH — Robert H. Bonner, 94, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at his home on August 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born on February 1, 1928 in Plymouth, he was the son of Clifford and Christine (Woodard) Bonner in Plymouth.
MEREDITH — Robert H. Bonner, 94, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at his home on August 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born on February 1, 1928 in Plymouth, he was the son of Clifford and Christine (Woodard) Bonner in Plymouth.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return he married Glenna Anair on April 3, 1954. They built their home next to his parents’ house in Meredith Center where they raised six children and fostered and provided for countless babies until they were able to be adopted.
Bob was a founding member of the Sno-Streakers Snowmobile Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 33 in Meredith.
Bob held several jobs over the years but loved working as a heavy equipment operator for various construction companies including W. F. Richards, Andrews Construction and Prime Construction.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Glenna; his parents; and three sisters; and three brothers.
Bob leaves behind a sister, Ruth Miner of Tilton; six children, Nancy Mardin and husband Ray of Campton, Shirley Ballou of Belmont, Kathleen Elliott of Meredith, Paul Bonner and wife Becky of Meredith, Lisa Porter of Gilford, and Tammy Porter and husband Joe of Lincoln, Maine; his grandchildren, Danny Ballou and Amy, Allison Stickney and Jason, Tim Bonner and McKenzie, Travis Bonner and Jennifer, Shasta Wyatt and Brian, Cortney Carroll, Trevor Vallee, Justin Currier and Jackson Bonner; his great-grandchildren, Dominic, Alex, Danika, Hunter, Ellie, Travis Jr, Meredith, Robert and Thayer; and great-great granddaughter, Lakelyn.
A graveside service will be held for both, Glenna and Robert at the Oakland Cemetery in Meredith Center on October 1 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion in Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As the primary nears, where do you go to stay informed before voting on Election Day? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.