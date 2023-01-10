Robert Donovan, 78

PHOENIX, Arizona — Robert “Bob” Donovan, age 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away suddenly Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona, after heart failure and was surrounded by his immediate family. He was a beloved husband, father, son, papa and a friend to many.
He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Lancaster, New Hampshire, to Alice (Torrey) and Stewart Donovan.
Bob grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, where he met his beautiful wife Doris Latouche in 1964.
They were married in 1968 at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Lakeport, New Hampshire, and then had two children, son, Dean and daughter, Jennifer.
In 1972, they moved from Dover, New Hampshire, with their children to Phoenix, Arizona. Shortly after he moved to Phoenix, he worked as a furniture installer at Cholla Business Interiors and then with Facilitec Interiors. Thereafter, Bob started his own office furniture installation business and was very successful until he retired.
After retirement, Bob loved spending his time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He and Doris loved to travel. After they retired they would take road trips in the summer across country to New Hampshire and Maine to vacation with friends and family. They loved to travel to Hawaii, the Gulf Shores of Alabama or anywhere there was a beach.
He enjoyed boating, watching football (especially his favorite team the New England Patriots) and going to the casino. He always wanted to help everyone and would drive anywhere for anyone (he loved to drive). He loved to drive his 2009 Red Corvette Convertible he purchased during the COVID pandemic in 2020. He enjoyed his membership and many trips with the Sun Country Corvette Club.
Bob’s death was preceded by his parents; and brothers, Reginald Torrey and Donald Torrey Danton. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris Donovan; son, Dean Donovan of Phoenix, Arizona; and his daughter, Jennifer Ashmore and her husband Tom Ashmore of Peoria, Arizona. He was a proud Papa to Bradley, Brody, Scott and Shannon. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Curry; brothers, James Donovan and William “Barry” Fraser; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and childhood and close friends. They all had a special place in his life.
The Donovan family will have a Celebration of Life for Bob on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m., at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.