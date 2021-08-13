BELMONT — Richard M. “Fluffy” O’Connell, 65, of Province Road, passed away on Aug. 9, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
Richard was born on Oct. 20, 1955, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, the son of the late Charles F. and Louise A. (Pendlebury) O’Connell; grandson of the late Burt Pendlebury and Dorothy (Peterson) Pendlebury.
Richard was an entrepreneur of many businesses, ranging from Fluffy’s Roast Beef, South Bay and Weirs Beach Jet Ski Rentals and Auto Sales and owner/operator of several bottle and can redemption centers on the south shore of Massachusetts. Everyone who knew “Fluffy” loved him! His presence in a room was palpable.
Richard is survived by his devoted partner of 22 years, Sherry (Constant) Perkins; son Richard “Kyle” O’Connell and his partner Kim Zavesky of Plaistow; four stepsons, David Perkins and his wife Missy of Gilford, Dan Perkins and his wife Kasey of Belmont, C.J. Brewer, and Derek Brewer; sister Kathleen A. (O’Connell) McDonald of Atkinson; two brothers Charles R. O’Connell and his wife Kathy (McGrath) O’Connell of Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert W. O’Connell and his partner Martina Doucette of Peabody, Massachusetts; his former wife and mother to “Kyle,” Shawn O’Connell of N. Andover, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Cooper, Savannah, and Bailey; four nieces; two nephews; and his beloved dog Cloie.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-noon, in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Funeral Service will follow at noon, also in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow in Union Cemetery, Academy St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or online at diabetes.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.