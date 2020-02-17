NORTHFIELD — Richard “Dick” LaChapelle Sr. passed away at his home on Feb. 15, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born, raised, and resided in Northfield all of his life. He is the oldest child of the late Lucien and Pauline LaChapelle.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Debra Harbour LaChapelle, in 1996.
He leaves his guiding hands to his sons, Richard LaChapelle Jr. and wife Lisa of Belmont and Kevin LaChapelle and his wife, Tarra, of Tilton; and grandsons Craig, Jake, Bryson, and Kegan. He was also expecting his first great-grandchild in June. Dick has spent the last 9 years with his sweetheart and lovebird, Barbara Shumway. Barbara and her children have been an amazing addition to Dick’s family. Dick also leaves behind his sisters, Mary Jane Atherton of Northfield and Vicki Rogers of Northfield, and brother Butch LaChapelle of Sanbornton. He also leaves behind busloads of nieces and nephews. Special mention to his brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Charlie Harris of Northfield. So many more friends to mention, especially his second family at Tilton Sand and Gravel (Pike).
During his childhood, he was known to be part of the “Park Street Gang” before moving to his lifelong home on Harbour Hill.
Dick recently retired from Pike Industries after piloting a Cat loader for 40 (fotty) years.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Whitman-Davidson Post 49, Tilton-Northfield Arch Trail Travelers, and Swift Diamond Riders, and former captain of the Tilton/Northfield Fire Department Engine Company No. 3 “Always in Heat”.
He had a passion for the outdoors. His home away from home was at camp in West Stewartstown. He loved to snowmobile in the North Country and go on his annual snowmobile trip to Northern Maine. His greatest passion was his Jeep rides with his sweetheart, Barbara. They could often be found putt’n around the backroads of New Hampshire in their Red Jeep. He and Barbara especially enjoyed evening Jeep rides to Spaulding to watch the deer.
He will forever be remembered for keeping things clean, polished, dusted, waxed, straight, level, plumb, square, organized, tidy, neat, folded, oiled, greased and spit-shined.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Concord VNA and Hospice, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park Street in Northfield. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Northfield Train Station, 5 Park St., Northfield, where there will be time for stories and refreshments until 9 p.m.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
