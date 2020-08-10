FRANKLIN — Richard "Dick" E. Shaw, 81, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Concord Hospital in Concord with his family by his side. He was born on June 4, 1939 in Wolfeboro, the son of the late Harold and Eleanor (Whitman) Shaw. Richard was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was employed for many companies throughout his life, working for the New York Sanitation Department, Pike Industries, Alcan, Gilbert Block and finally retired from Polyclad in 2004.
Dick loved all kinds of sports, in his younger years he pitched for the Air Force and later at Mitchel Field which is now Nassau Coliseum for the farm league of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was a lefty but had an accident and lost one of his fingers, ending his pitching career. Dick was well known for his quick wit. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering in his tool shed. He had many loves in his life: his wife, his children, sports and fishing were at the top of his list.
Richard was a life member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks BPOE 1280 in Franklin, where he played on the pool and dart leagues and the American Legion Post #49 in Northfield.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Deborah Pickering, who died on November 9, 2016; his sister, Evalyn Sylvester; and his brothers, Harold, Wayne and Phil Shaw.
His family includes: His wife of 60 years, Antoinette R. (Easevoli) Shaw of Franklin; his three daughters, Cindi Ruiter of Las Vegas, NV, Patricia Sinclair and her husband David of Alton and Christine Shaw of Tilton; his two sons, Richard Shaw and his wife Trina Marie of Las Vegas, NV and James Shaw of Franklin; his son-in-law, Carl Pickering of Hill; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
According to Dick's wishes there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Burial will be in Park Cemetery in Tilton at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Richard, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.