NORTHFIELD — Richard E. Cross, 79, a resident of Northfield for the past 48 years, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born on February 5, 1943 in Franklin, the son of the late Shirley Benson and Doris Anne (Kimball) Cross.

Following his high school graduation, Richard attended the tech school in Manchester and was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for GE in Hooksett, where he retired in 2009 after 39 years.

