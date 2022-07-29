NORTHFIELD — Richard E. Cross, 79, a resident of Northfield for the past 48 years, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born on February 5, 1943 in Franklin, the son of the late Shirley Benson and Doris Anne (Kimball) Cross.
Following his high school graduation, Richard attended the tech school in Manchester and was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for GE in Hooksett, where he retired in 2009 after 39 years.
Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing, liked to dance and going to the ocean with his wife. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Danny; a sister, Patricia A. Tibbetts; and two of his brothers, Edward G. Cross and Charles F. Cross and his wife Annette.
His family includes his wife of 57 years, Mary M. (Melbourne) Cross of Northfield; his daughter, Mona Cross of Daytona Beach, FL; his brother, James S. Cross and his wife Kathy of Loudon; his sister, Linda J. Beaupre and her husband Neil of Franklin; and his two grandchildren, Patrick Livernois of Enfield, CT and Amanda Livernois of NH.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Franklin Cemetery, Thompson Park, Franklin.
To remember Richard in a special way, please make donations in his memory to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.
