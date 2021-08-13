SANDWICH — Richard Chester Papen, 93, of Sandwich, passed away in Meredith on Aug. 6, after a short illness.
Richard was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sept. 9, 1927, the son of Merrill and Elizabeth Papen, and he grew up and went to school in Lexington, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his two sisters Elizabeth Sargent and Merrillyn Hauman.
Over the years he was very active in the Sandwich town affairs, serving as the Sandwich member of the Inter-Lakes School Board, as a member of the select board for 12 years and for the past 25 years as a member of the Trustees of Trust Funds. He also ran his own business of property care until he retired in 2011.
In their early years, Richard and his wife Anne drove up from Massachusetts on the weekends to visit friends and to ski in the winter, as they both loved the outdoors. That is when they realized Sandwich was to be their home for the tranquility and peacefulness that surrounded them, so they moved here in 1975, and have been here ever since.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Papen, his nephew Kirk Hauman and his wife Nancy of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and his brother-in-law Stuart Sargent of Concord.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. For more information, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
