Richard C. Wolfe, 87

LACONIA — Richard C. Wolfe "Dick," 87, of Laconia, passed into the presence of the Lord and Savior on December 8, 2002.
He was born in Newton, Massachusetts on February 16, 1935. The son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (White) Wolfe. He was raised and educated in Natick, Massachusetts, and graduated from Natick High School, class of 1953. Following graduation, he served four years with the United States Air Force.
Dick was the husband of Isabel (Harvey) Wolfe for 61 years, and the father of three sons, Robert and his wife Deborah, of Southboro, Massachusetts, Daniel and his wife Pamela of Groton, Massachusetts, and Randy and his wife Tina of Monroe, Ohio. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Megan, Jonathan, Melissa, Justin, Bethany, Katelyn, and Sarah; and one great-grandson, Nathan.
Dick was a resident of Hudson, Massachusetts, for 42 years and following his retirement from Western Union Telegraph Co. and Broomfield Labs in Bolton, Massachusetts, he and Isabel moved to New Hampshire in 2005. He was an avid snowmobiler for over 40 years and was a member of the Easy Riders Snowmobile Club of Marlboro, Massachusetts.
A Calling Hour will be Monday, December 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Service beginning at 11 a.m. at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH. Pastor Josh Brown will be officiating the service. Interment will be Private.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Wolfe family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
