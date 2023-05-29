PORTLAND, Maine — Richard "Dick" Carl Peterson, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 23 after a period of declining health.
Dick was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 10, 1929, to Carl and Eleanor (Guptil) Peterson.
He grew up in Auburn, Maine. and with his family moved to Marblehead, Massachusetts. as a teenager. He attended Boston University and later graduated with a business degree from Burdett College. His love of the ocean then led him to join the coast guard.
Dick married the love of his life, Nancy Smith, in 1955. Together they raised three children. His successful career as a leather broker took them to various areas of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He worked in the shoe and leather industry in New England for several companies throughout his career. When he had an opportunity to make his final career move, he was more than excited making this move back to his beloved Maine. Many happy years with family and friends were had at their beautiful Victorian home in Poland, Maine.
Dick and Nancy moved to Gilford, New Hampshire, upon retirement and had wonderful years on Lake Winnipesaukee. Both Dick and Nancy were very active members of the Gilford Community Church. Dick was an integral member of the committee that created the Ray Wixson Memorial Garden and was always available whenever help was needed at the church. Both served on many committees and had many special friends in the Laconia and Gilford area. Too many to name, Dick’s passion for helping others extended beyond the church, supporting many charities every month for years.
He loved people and nothing made him happier than showing a sincere and caring interest in others. And, he certainly could chat them up. More often than not, he would find that they had friends in common.
He loved the water, be it ocean or lake, and was an avid skier. He was a guide for blind skiers at Gunstock Mountain in his early retirement years. He was always ready to lend a hand, whether it be for his children or friends. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be so missed.
Dick is survived by his wife Nancy (Smith) Peterson; his children, Janii Peterson and Lawrence Mott, Steven Peterson and Anna, Jon Peterson and Gail; his grandchildren, Hayden, Forrest, Noli, Jesse, Kristian, Nelle, and Peter; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Amelia, Forrest, Edward and Daisy; and loving nieces, Karen and Kathleen; and great-nieces, Talia and Ava.
Arrangements will be made at a future time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
