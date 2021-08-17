Richard C. French, 67, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Rich was born on February 2, 1954, in Montour Falls, NY, the son of the late Arthur B. and Edith Avallone French of West Danby, NY.
Rich was a 1972 graduate of Spencer-Van Etten Central School. He served proudly in the US Navy on the USS Tecumseh SSBN-628. He was presently employed by the Waukewan Golf Club in Center Harbor, NH.
He is survived by his twin brother, Robert (Debrah) French of Tavares, FL; sisters, Nancy Ashley of Jacksonville, NC, Candy (Brian Sanders) Vanderpoel of Naples, FL, and Lisa (Paul) Van Vorce of Aurora, NY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur C. French and Elmer (Al) G. French, and brother-in-law Edward Ashley.
Rich was a free spirit with a generous heart and a great sense of humor. He loved sports and especially wearing his NY Yankees gear in Red Sox territory. He left this world doing what he loved — playing golf.
Private services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield, NY.
Fair winds and following seas dear brother….till we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.