GILFORD----Richard Bray Sr., 81, of Haywagon Road, passed away at his home on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Richard was born on June 27, 1939, in Port Washington, NY, to the late John Harold Bray and Anne (Menges) Bray.
Richard served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked for the Telephone Company with the original Ma Bell, as an engineer, then worked as a police officer with the Laconia Police Department and Barnstead Police Department. He was a volunteer fireman with the Protection Company in Port Washington, NY, and Selden, NY, culminating in serving as chief from 1975-1976.
Richard is survived by two sons; Richard W. Bray, Jr. of Gilford and Scott E. and his wife, Sarah Bray, of Cuba, NY, and three grandchildren; Nicholas Bray, Samantha Bray, and Allison Bray, two great-grandchildren, his brothers Robert Bray and Kenneth Bray and his wife, Ruth, three nieces and nine nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray, who passed away January 16, 2021.While they are both dearly missed, the family takes comfort in knowing they are together again.
Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, camping, and boating with his family. He was a skilled handyman who could fix or install anything. He loved playing cards, watching John Wayne movies, and chauffeuring his granddaughters in the golf cart. His passion always remained highest in following the lives of his brothers in the fire and police departments.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Funeral Service will be held for Richard and Evelyn Bray, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 am- 11:00am, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
A Graveside Service will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Friends are invited to join family in a joint Celebration of Life for Richard and Evelyn immediately following the Graveside Service.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired, may be made to the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY, 10475.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
