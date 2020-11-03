DANBURY — Richard "Rick" "Grump" A. Swift, 73, of North Road, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Winchester, MA, on February 12, 1947, the son of Eric G. and Mildred (Armstrong) Swift.
Rick graduated from Algonquin High School in Northboro, MA, and attended Quinsigamond Community College. He resided in Bristol, NH, for 13 years before moving to Danbury 23 years ago.
Rick worked as a CO Technician for Verizon for most of his career retiring in 2008. He served in the US Coast Guard and was Retired Deputy Fire Chief of the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department serving for 20 years. His passions were Isma Racing and Nascar Racing. He also enjoyed camping and fishing and loved spending time with his family.
Members of his family surviving include his wife of 46 years, Deborah (Foisy) Swift of Danbury, NH; a son and his wife, Jamie R. and Michelle A. Swift of Bridgewater, NH; four daughters, Jody L. Ferreira of Wilton, NH, Christina L. Swift of Manchester, NH, Carrie J. Cornell of Bradford, NH, and Holly J. and her husband Tyler Murch of Grafton, NH; and a son-in-law Jeremy S. Cornell of Danbury, NH. He was devoted to his 13 grandchildren. Grump is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Riverdale Cemetery. The firefighter last call will be given and military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 149, Danbury, NH 03230.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
