Rev. George J. Soberick entered eternal life on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Ann's Choice, Warminster, PA, following an illness of five weeks. Born July 13, 1935, in Lansford, PA, he was a son of George and Helen (Moderick) Soberick. He attended the seminary of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit before transferring to the Diocese of Manchester, NH. He was ordained a priest in 1962.
Fr. George did post-graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame. He served as Diocesan Superintendent of Schools in Manchester from 1976 to 1981. He served as pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Church and St. Helena, Laconia, NH and Our Lady of the Mountains, North Conway, NH.
In recent years, Fr. George served in weekend ministry at St. John Church, Lambertville, NJ and at St. Martin of Tours, New Hope, PA.
He is survived by his sister, Dianne Evans, Boynton Beach, FL; and nephews, George Evans and Harold Evans. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Soberick; and a beloved nephew, Jon Evans, who passed away in 2016.
A votive Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia. All are welcome to attend.
In view of Fr. Soberick's strong belief in education, and a deep respect for all youth, a scholarship has been set up through Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation to assist high school graduates in the Lakes Region as they embark on the college education. Donations may be mailed to Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247. If you prefer, donations may be done with paypal through LRSF's website, https://www.lrscholarship.org/ and please reference Fr. Soberick
