GILFORD — Rene J. Morin, 90, of Ridgewood Avenue, died Aug. 27, at his home.
Rene was born in Laconia, on Nov. 4, 1929, to the late Alphonse J. and Leda J. (Cameron) Morin.
Rene attended Sacred Heart School as a child and graduated from Laconia High School in 1948. He then attended Tilton Prep School and later earned an associate's degree from Boston University. Rene enjoyed a successful career in sales, winning a number of awards and trips that he enjoyed with his wife. He proudly served his country in the National Guard and was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Church, where he was baptized, served as an altar boy, married, and most recently served as Eucharistic minister, along with his wife.
Rene and his wife wintered in Florida for over 20 years and enjoyed playing golf with great friends. He enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family and grandchildren. His fun-loving spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Rene was a devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Aurelia (Gendron) Morin; loving father to two daughters, Sheri Hooper and her husband, Bart, and Nancy Morin; and adoring grandfather to three grandchildren, Bartlett Hooper V, Devyn Hooper, and Janalicia Morin. He was a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Rene was predeceased by six brothers, Lorenzo, Armand, Richard, Alphonse Jr., Roland and Roger.
A calling hour will be held in the St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, on Monday, Sept. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the calling hour also at the church.
Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Rene’s name be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish Campaign Fund, 277 Union Ave., Laconia, NH, 03246, or to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
