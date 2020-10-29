ALTON — Raymond R. Rollins, 80, of Mt. Major Highway died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Louise, to whom he was married for 44 years.
Raymond was born on June 25, 1940, in Laconia, the son of Hiram and Mabel (Sorrell) Rollins. Raymond proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany with his oldest brother David. When he was honorably discharged, Raymond came back home to Laconia, NH, and opened Ray’s BP on River Street. Raymond worked on many a car in his life and would not own one if he couldn’t fix it. He moved on to working with heavy equipment and bringing old houses back to life with his wife Louise.
Raymond loved to play cards, whether it was poker or pinochle, as well as chess, pool, or any other activity that involved his family. One of his most favorite things to do was to teach all the kids how to run or just ride in any of his equipment over the years. He was a fiercely loyal and wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Raymond is survived by his son, Steven Rollins; his daughter, Lisa Cooper and her husband Todd; his grandchildren, Cassandra, Brooke, Gabriel, Jaimie and her husband Clark; and great-grandchildren, Christian and Wesley. He also leaves behind his brother, Henry; his sisters, Mary and Frances; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Louise (Hodgdon) Rollins in 2013; his brother, David (Sonny); and his sister, Roxanne.
A private burial took place on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, where he was buried with honors with his wife.
To celebrate Raymond’s life, have a peanut butter hot fudge sundae at Jordan's, shoot a game of pool, or play a game of cards at Foxwoods or at home, and remember all the memories of times spent together in a happy way. We would like to thank the VA HBPC, Central NH Kidney Center, and Central NH Health and Hospice for the absolutely wonderful care given to our dad over the last several years.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, assisted the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
