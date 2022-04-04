HILL — Raul R. Martinez, 50, of Tenth Mountain Road, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Raul was born on November 16, 1971 in Kodiak, AK, son of the late Richard Martinez and Mollie (Rivera) Martinez.
Raul attended Southwestern College and worked as a CNC Machinist for over 20 years.
Raul was a fan of wrestling and football, especially the San Diego Chargers and the Padres baseball team. He was a big movie buff, enjoyed haunted houses, and loved spending time with family and friends. He had a beautiful smile and was always joking around and laughing. He will be missed dearly.
Raul is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl McGee of Hill; son, Bob Daley Jr. of Laconia; daughter Mae Daley of Belmont; three grandchildren, Joshua Daley of Belmont, Morgan Daley and Charlie Daley both of Laconia; eight siblings, Rick Martinez and his wife Gail of Sanbornton, Rueben Martinez and his wife Rosemary of CA, Juliet Gonzales of CT, Robert Martinez of CA, Roy Martinez and his wife Joy Liberio of CA, Becky Ledesma of CA, Ronnie Martinez of Tilton, and Roger Martinez of CA; 11 nieces; six nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Also left behind are his 8 year-old beagle, Lizzie, and 1 year-old Maine Coon, Minnie.
A Calling Hour will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hour at 7:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Raul’s honor be made to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or online at https://liverfoundation.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.