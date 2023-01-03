MOULTONBOROUGH — Ralph E. Rannacher, 94, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at his son’s house with family by his side.
Ralph was born on July 20, 1928, in Manchester. He recently resided in Moultonborough, and Fort Pierce, Florida. Ralph was a past general manager of Standard Hardware Distributors of Merrimack.
He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly (Mehlhorn), who passed away on Jan. 8, 1994. They raised two children, Steve and Linda.
Ralph was an avid hunter and fisherman during his earlier years and prior to retirement, he started playing golf. Upon retirement, Ralph golfed at Waukewan Golf Club in Meredith, for many years. He “worked” as a ranger and starter at the club and continued golfing throughout the summer prior to his passing and forged long lasting friendships with his "Waukewan family.”
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen (Rannacher) Norton; and his loving wife, Beverly.
Survivors include his two children, Steve Rannacher and wife Deborah, and daughter, Linda Allen and husband John. Ralph had four grandchildren, Amber, Sarah, Taylor and Cory, along with their spouses. He had six great-grandchildren, Patrick, Clara, Lucas, Emerie, Freya and Deaken. He adored his extended family which included several nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held during the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to NH Fish and Game Dept., Attn: Tanya Haskell, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. (Reference hunting and fishing programs.)
Arrangements are with the Stringer Funeral Home and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.