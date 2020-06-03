RUMNEY — Ralph Carl Poitras, 76, of Rumney, died May 19, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont, after a period of failing health.
Born in Rumney, NH on September 15, 1943, he was the son of Louis and Almina (Wilkins) Poitras. Ralph resided most all his life in Rumney. He attended Rumney and graduated from Plymouth High School.
Ralph worked Sanel Auto Part for many years.
Ralph was a US Army veteran.
Ralph loved, attending stock car races at many different tracks here and across the country, bringing his Corvette to car shows, riding his motorcycle, taking meticulous care of his yard, enjoying a good cup of coffee (several times a day) at many of the local coffee shops, and spending time with his friends, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Ralph was predeceased by his siblings, Clarence Poitras, Everett Poitras, Guy Poitras, Bertha Poitras, and Ray Poitras.
Ralph is survived by his children, daughter, Lisa Ball of Thornton, NH; son, Arnold Poitras and his wife, Tammy, Rumney; his grandchildren Brody Poitras, Colby Benson, Christopher Ball, Garrett Poitras, Tess Poitras; his great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Shane, Leah, Jesse; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony at the convenience of the family in Highland Cemetery, Rumney.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
