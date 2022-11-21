THORNTON — Phyllis Dreghorn Gooch, 94, of Thornton, died in Concord on November 11, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on April 12, 1928, she was the daughter of William James and Edith (MacDonald) Dreghorn.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.