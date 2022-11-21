THORNTON — Phyllis Dreghorn Gooch, 94, of Thornton, died in Concord on November 11, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on April 12, 1928, she was the daughter of William James and Edith (MacDonald) Dreghorn.
Phyllis attended Taunton Schools and after graduation she attended cosmetology school in Boston. She resided in Berkley, Massachusetts, until retirement, then a resident of Thornton for 42 years.
Phyllis worked for Head Start in Taunton, retiring after many years. After her retirement she went to work for Six Flags Deli in Campton, while working for the deli she started baking and cooking for many people in the area. Phyllis catered for many weddings and other special events. Her cooking included the suppers at the Campton Congregational Church, The Parker Masonic Lodge #97 in North Woodstock, and the local AMC Huts. Her last job was baking bread for Benton's Sugar Shack until she was 89 years old.
Phyllis was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Taunton. She was very active in the Girl Scouts working summers at Camp Merrywood. She was Mother Adviser for The Rainbow Girls organization for many years. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible school for years with a love for all children.
Phyllis enjoyed camping with her late husband and did many road trips around the country.
Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Roland E. Gooch; daughter, Marjorie G. Collins; and grandson, Justin Atwood.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Janet G. Lottmann of Madison, and her former husband, Wayne Lottmann; Ralph R. Gooch of Berkley, Massachusetts and his wife, Betsy Gooch; William D. Gooch of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, and his wife Susan Gooch; Paula G. Atwood of Berkley, Massachuetts, and her husband, David Atwood; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Gooch family with their arrangements. To sign Phyllis's Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
