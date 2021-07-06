LACONIA — Peter S. Moussette, 72, of 10 Overland Street, quietly passed away with family at his side, at Concord Hospital-Laconia on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
He was born in Laconia, on February 16, 1949, the son of the late Henry and Katie (Little) Moussette.
Peter proudly served our country in the United States Army for three years. He worked at Allen Rogers for twenty-four years and at Hart's Turkey Farm for four years. He enjoyed woodworking and geology. He especially loved outdoor activities like bicycling, camping, hunting, and fishing.
Peter is survived by two nieces, Kathy Smith of Laconia, and Joanne Forrest, and her husband Pat, of Laconia; his two nephews, Henry Moussette of Laconia, and James Moussette, and his wife Tammy, of Laconia; and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter is predeceased by his three brothers, Oliver Moussette in 2011, Lionel Moussette in 2015, and John Moussette in 2015, as well as his nephew Michael Moussette in 2003.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Moussette Scholarship Fund, c/o the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
